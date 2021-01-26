Another day and we've got more Stadia news! We have new details on the Free Play weekend for the all-new Madden NFL 21 plus three titles joining Stadia Pro next month and three other new games to the platform this week!

Stadia will be getting an extensive 4-day workout as the latest Madden will be the platform's first game running on the Frostbite engine. Stadia Pro subscribers who want to try it out can do so starting this Thursday, January 28, at 9 a.m. PST right through Monday at 8 a.m. Pro members will also get to buy it starting Thursday on discount for $30.

Sticking with the Pros for a second, players can claim Lara Croft and the Guardian of the Light and Enter the Gungeon for free starting February 1.

Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition — gotta respect laborer diligence — a Stadia exclusive, will also be free on Pro when it launches February 1.

For all Stadia players, three new games are coming online:

Looking to crawl through dungeons and mountain passes to kill horrendous monsters? 3D roguelike Gods Will Fall will be available starting Friday for $25.

Phoenix Point challenges players to tactically destroy monsters turn after turn in an effort to reclaim Earth. The game made it to Windows and macOS in 2019, but will beat out the console ports as it is available today for $60.

TOHU is a lovingly-crafted side-scrolling adventure full of puzzles, characters, and whimsy. It's $13.49 (10% off) for a limited time when it launches on Thursday.

Finally, if you play any of the HITMAN — World of Assassination trio of games, you can participate in State Share — playing through missions based on an original player's save state. The first two HITMAN games are free on Stadia Pro, the third is on sale now.