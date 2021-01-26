During the last year, India went on a banning spree covering hundreds of Chinese apps in several rounds. The first round took down a total of 59 apps with some high-profile names like TikTok, WeChat, and CamScanner. It was initially a provisional ban, but according to a few local media reports, the authorities are now looking to make their decision permanent.

TikTok and 58 other apps were locked out of the Play Store in India over unspecified privacy and security issues. The app makers were then given time to make their case and answer a detailed questionnaire from the IT ministry. More recent reports say that the Indian government isn’t convinced by the responses it has received in the six or so months since and is now moving to permanently prohibit all of these apps.

Besides TikTok, the app list from June included Shareit, Mi Community, WeChat, UC Browser, Weibo, ES File Explorer, and more. A TikTok spokesperson did acknowledge the receipt of this fresh notice from the ministry but refrained from elaborating on any potential course of action.