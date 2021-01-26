More governments are giving their mark of approval to Samsung's ability to read and monitor your blood pressure and electrocardiogram. The company has announced that its Samsung Health Monitor app — where those tracking features can be found — will be available in 31 new countries.

The European Union granted its CE certification to the app in December signifying that it conforms to EU regulations on health and technology among other relevant fields. This includes the 27 current member nations plus the United Kingdom for the time being.

With the post-Brexit ramifications settling into place, the nation has introduced a new UKCA mark which Samsung may need to apply for (and should, if we're being honest) if the EU revises any of the standards the Health Monitor app is approved for and Samsung seeks to retain its CE mark.

Samsung also notes that it will be bringing Health Monitor to Chile, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Including the United States and South Korea, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2 owners in 33 countries can use the Samsung Health Monitor app on their Samsung smartphones to get vital blood statistics.