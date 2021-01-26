If you're currently light on dodads that keep your gadgets charged, I've got good news: Anker's got a bunch on sale today over at Amazon. You can save up to 36 percent on cables, power banks, chargers, and more, starting at $10.99.

The biggest discount today is $25 off a power strip that has not only three regular receptacles, but also two QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A outlets and one USB-C PD. You can also get $18 off a 20,000 milliamp-hour power bank.

Here's the full list of deals:

These prices are all good until midnight tonight, Pacific time (that's just under 12 hours from now). Hit any of the links above, or you can follow the link below to see the sale page on Amazon.