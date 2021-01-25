The Galaxy Z Flip is certainly among the most exciting phones of 2020, but it's also one of the most expensive handsets of the year with an MSRP of a whopping $1450. If you've been eyeing the flip phone, now might be the time to take out your wallet. The Z Flip is currently only $773 on Amazon, which is $607 off the MSRP — the lowest we've seen so far.

In his review, our own Ryne was instantly in love with the new innovative form factor and the build quality (no creaking or flexing), but there are also a few caveats inherent to the shape: There's no IP rating for dust and water resistance, no headphone jack, and this version right here doesn't have 5G. The phone also runs on the fairly old Snapdragon 855+, but it still provides some oomph thanks in part to its reliance on fast UFS 3.0 storage. But most importantly, the phone provides an experience unlike most others on the market, and if you want to live on the cutting edge without spending an egregious amount of money, this Z Flip deal might be for you.

If you're interested, you should act fast — the phone is at its lowest price right now, and it's likely only a question of time when it gets more expensive again.