Why is it so hard to find a good smartphone that's not also huge? The last Compact-branded phone we got to see from Sony was about three years ago, and its more recent smallish flagship has a 6.1” screen — thus can’t really be labeled "compact." Now a recent leak suggests that Sony is actually working on a new 5.5-inch phone, marking the resurrection of the Xperia Compact lineup.

Leaked design renders sure appear to show off this alleged Xperia Compact. While we don’t learn a lot about the phone’s specs, this leak does show a blocky exterior that seems like a typical Sony design. We also see a noticeably broad chin and a notch flanking the 5.5-inch screen.

That display fits inside a body that measures 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm, living up to the Compact moniker by today’s standards. The device gets a headphone jack, dedicated camera shutter button, and a fingerprint reader embedded into the power key. Of the two rear cameras, the primary module would get a 13MP sensor, and we're expecting an 8MP front-facer.

I never said it will be a flagship phone... — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 24, 2021

The iPhone 12 Mini left us wanting a comparable alternative on the Android side, but this Xperia Compact model might not be it. Given its dated design, the phone will likely launch as the Xperia L5, a follow-up to last year’s mid-range L4. Sony is separately rumored to announce its next full-fledged flagship within a few weeks, but we don’t have that kind of release ETA for this mid-ranger right now.