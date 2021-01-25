OnePlus launched the first Android 11-based Open Beta for the Nord at the beginning of the year, and now the company is back with the second beta. It's bringing along a slew of welcome bug fixes and interface optimizations, but as far as we can tell, there weren't any deal-breaking issues in the first Open Beta that needed fixing. Here's to hoping it'll remain that way in the second release.
The ~200MB big update squashes a few bugs, like some notification bubble problems, some interface issues, and a few weird camera glitches. For those who use two SIM cards, it's finally possible to set the secondary SIM to be the default one again, which is more comfortable than taking out the physical cards and swapping them.
Changelog:
- System
- Optimized the UI display of Calculator
- Optimized the position and animation of some icons in the lock screen
- Optimized the background management of Whatsapp to receive more timely messages
- Fixed the issue that the battery icon is not displayed after the device is rotated from landscape to portrait
- Fixed the small probability issue where the Dirac Audio Tuner may fail to adjust the sound effect
- Fixed the small probability issue that alarm clocks can not be set
- Message
- Fixed the issue that Messenger Bubbles can not pop up
- Camera
- Fixed the issue with Histogram and horizontal reference line being turned off by default
- Fixed the flashing issue with the icon of Depth effect while shooting with portrait mode
- Network
- Fixed the issue that SIM 2 can not be set as the default card
If you're already using Open Beta 1, you'll receive the new version as an OTA update. Head to your Nord's system settings and look for the system updates entry. If you're just getting started with the Open Beta, you can download it from the OnePlus website or via the unofficial OxygenUpdater app. As always, keep in mind that beta software isn't as stable as final versions, so if a fully functional phone is important to you, you should consider waiting for the proper release.
- Source:
- OnePlus
