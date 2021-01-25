Just shy of a month after Google workers in the US and Canada went public with the Alphabet Workers Union, Google employees across the globe have announced that they've formed a new global union alliance, The Verge reports. The Alpha Global coalition is comprised of 13 individual unions in 10 territories, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and more European states.

In their announcement, the workers state that "together, we will change Alphabet," saying that "Alphabet has long lost its commitment of 'Don't be evil,' but we haven't. Together, we will hold Alphabet responsible." The employees want to fight against inequalities, "implicated in sexual harassment and oppression of sexual minorities and people of colour," making the company and the world more democratic. The union alliance also hopes to build on the momentum gained through worker protests like the successful push for a set of AI principles and the movement against forced arbitration to cover up sexual harassment.

Alphabet has long lost its commitment to stick to its original mission: ‘Don’t be evil.’ 💥Well, we haven’t. 🤲Together, we will hold Alphabet accountable.

🗣️#AlphaGlobalhttps://t.co/zkvtw3cDAR — UNI Global Union (@uniglobalunion) January 25, 2021

At the moment, Alpha Global doesn't have any legal agreements with Google, but it hopes that as it gains momentum, it can sign a neutrality agreement with the company, though that might not even be necessary if it combines enough workers and unions under its umbrella.

The alliance is connected to the UNI Global Union, which represents more than 20 million workers around the globe. Alpha Global itself consists of unions from the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Belgium. The consortium will elect a steering committee now that it's official and welcomes more unions and workers from more countries.