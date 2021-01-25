Google is often quick to offer customized search results and other features for topics that affect us all, and this has certainly been the case with coronavirus. With vaccines being rolled out in many countries around the world, related queries are undoubtedly on the rise. To make it easier to access authoritative information, Google is expanding its knowledge panels in search results and is working to show nearby vaccination centers on Maps.

Updated search results will provide state and regional distribution information for the vaccine in more than 40 countries, in several languages. Additionally, Google is pumping in a total of $150 million to promote vaccine education through its Ad Grants Crisis Relief program and other initiatives.

Queries for "vaccines near me" have increased fivefold since the start of the year. With that in mind, Search and Maps will begin to show COVID-19 vaccination locations in the coming weeks for the US states of Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. These results will also include information like whether an appointment is required or if access is limited to specific groups. The feature is expected to roll out to more states and countries in the near future.

Google is also lending its facilities around the US for use as vaccination clinics, starting with sites in Los Angeles, New York, Kirkland, and San Francisco Bay Area. This will be expanded to cover more cities across the nation in due course.