If you're often doing rounds on Twitter, chances are, you may have noticed people asking for Clubhouse invites. The audio-only social media app has gained a lot of traction as of late and has managed to create some substantial hype around its invite-only model. Another factor adding to that has been its availability being limited to only iOS users. Fresh on the heels of a new round of funding, the creators of the app have now confirmed that they're finally going to be working on an Android edition.

There's no word on when we can expect it to arrive, but devs say work on the app will start "soon." Along with support for Android, the team also confirmed work is underway on adding more accessibility and localization features. Monetization for creators is also in the works, and Clubhouse plans to test it through features like tipping, tickets, and subscriptions.

If you're not aware of Clubhouse, it's an audio-only social platform that lets you jump into chat rooms and either speak to other people or simply listen to the ongoing conversation. Twitter is also working on a similar concept, with that experience bundled right into the existing app.