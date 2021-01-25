Open-source password manager Bitwarden has gained a feature that might give you some peace of mind in case of an emergency. If you're a premium subscriber (at $10/year), you can now specify designated contacts that can request access to your Vault to help out if you can't get ahold of your passwords yourself.

The feature only works if your contact is a Bitwarden user, but since that's only a matter of signing up for the password manager's free service, that shouldn't be a big hurdle. Once you've set up an emergency contact, they can request access via their Bitwarden web vault. The request is automatically approved after a period of time you can specify ahead, but you also get an email notification that allows you to manually deny or approve the request. The system is supposed to help if someone needs to attend to your affairs in case you're in a coma or otherwise disabled.

Bitwarden isn't the only cross-platform password manager that offers emergency access, but with all core features available for free and more at a fee of $10 a year, it's probably the most affordable option. LastPass, 1Password, and Dashlane are some great alternatives if you're looking for other services that have had emergency sharing for a while already.