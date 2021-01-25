You may have heard that Samsung recently dropped its latest lineup of Galaxy smartphones dubbed the S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. While some of these devices have just begun to ship ahead of schedule, our Editor in Chief David Ruddock has been testing them out for a week, and he's ready to answer your questions.

Submit your questions about the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra in the comments section

To send your questions our way, just drop them in the comments section below. We'll round up our favorites and put together some answers for the next edition of the Android Police Newsletter. That means you'll need to subscribe to our free newsletter here if you want to read what we have to say. To sweeten the deal, we're also giving away free phone wallpapers every weekend from now until we run out.

If you'd like to learn more about the new Galaxy S21 series, including how easy it is to repair, Samsung's seamless update woes, and a comprehensive comparison between the three devices, check out our complete coverage here.