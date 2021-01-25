Welcome to Monday, everyone. The start of the week is here, so let's kick things off with a bang. Both Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 are on sale today. You can also pick up 911 Operator and its sequel 112 Operator at a discount, and if you enjoy smooshing aliens with giant robotic feet, then you should check out the sale on BE-A Walker. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Color Wheel $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Football Pro: Soccer Scores, Football News, Videos $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Simpan - Note various needs $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BitProject $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- MultiPro: GoPro ProTune Bluetooth Remote $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Forecaster - visual, accurate weather for the week $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Memory Game - Official $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Legend Premium: Hero Fight Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sakura girls Pro: Anime love novel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shape Puzzle (Ads Free) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- truTV Impractical Jokers Wheel of Doom $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Melody Engineer $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Money Manager - Expense Tracker, Personal Finance $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 5 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ba Financial Calculator plus $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Classic eReader - book reader $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Logo Maker Graphic Design & Logo Templates Pro $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prometheus News Feeds $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro -> $1.99;
Games
- Imperial Settlers: Roll & Write $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Neuroshima Convoy card game $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Tides of Time $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Tunn - the smallest game in the world $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 112 Operator $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radio Commander $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Warhammer Quest $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- End Space $10.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- STOKiE PRO: HD Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vera Outline Icon Pack - outline icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Madness Substratum [Q | ANDROID 10] $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- Material Reborn Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Metal Redefined Icon Pack | Metallic Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix Material Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Joy Walls ツ - 4k Wallpapers App $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments