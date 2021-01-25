Welcome to Monday, everyone. The start of the week is here, so let's kick things off with a bang. Both Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 are on sale today. You can also pick up 911 Operator and its sequel 112 Operator at a discount, and if you enjoy smooshing aliens with giant robotic feet, then you should check out the sale on BE-A Walker. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Color Wheel $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Football Pro: Soccer Scores, Football News, Videos $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Simpan - Note various needs $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. BitProject $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. MultiPro: GoPro ProTune Bluetooth Remote $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Forecaster - visual, accurate weather for the week $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Memory Game - Official $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Tap Legend Premium: Hero Fight Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Sakura girls Pro: Anime love novel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Shape Puzzle (Ads Free) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. truTV Impractical Jokers Wheel of Doom $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Sale

Apps

  1. Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Melody Engineer $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Money Manager - Expense Tracker, Personal Finance $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Ba Financial Calculator plus $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Classic eReader - book reader $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Logo Maker Graphic Design & Logo Templates Pro $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Prometheus News Feeds $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro -> $1.99;

Games

  1. Imperial Settlers: Roll & Write $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Neuroshima Convoy card game $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Tides of Time $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  4. Tunn - the smallest game in the world $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. 112 Operator $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. 911 Operator $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Radio Commander $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Warhammer Quest $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. End Space $10.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Hot Guns $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. STOKiE PRO: HD Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Vera Outline Icon Pack - outline icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Madness Substratum [Q | ANDROID 10] $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Material Reborn Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Metal Redefined Icon Pack | Metallic Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Pix Material Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Joy Walls ツ - 4k Wallpapers App $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days