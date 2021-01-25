I'm personally a big fan of dedicated remote controls for TVs, but a lot of techy folks love controlling their media experience sans buttons. The Fire TV Blaster lets you use voice commands via your Echo speakers to power your TV on and off, adjust volume, and change inputs — and today, you can grab one for 20 bucks.

Echo speakers can already talk to Fire TV devices to open apps and control playback, but this device uses IR to control functions on your TV and audio hardware that most Fire TV streamers can't — things you'd traditionally have to use your remote to do. You'll need both an Echo speaker and a compatible Fire TV device to use it.

The Blaster runs $35 at full price, so this is a pretty meaty discount. At $20, if you've got all the other required hardware already, there's not much reason not to pick one up. Head over to Amazon to grab yours.