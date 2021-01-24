Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have the arrival of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, the sequel to last year's breakout platformer Dadish, and an average Wallace & Gromit idle game. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom

Android Police coverage: SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated lands on Android for $10

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom was ported to Android this week, and I'm glad to report that it's a fantastic port. Not only does the game support controllers out of the box, but the performance is good, and the touch controls are serviceable. Heck, you can even expect more graphics settings than the PC release, which is great for those running low-end devices since you can tweak the settings to best suit your hardware. All in all, this is an excellent port of an entertaining game, so don't miss out.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Dadish 2

Android Police coverage: Dadish 2 is the much-awaited sequel to 2020's hit platformer, out now

The original Dadish has found its way to many of my roundups over the last year, and that's simply because the platformer offers a fair bit of fun. So it makes sense that the developer would want to follow up that success quickly while the iron was still hot, and so Dadish 2 is here, and it's even better than the first game. This time around, you can expect to tool around in vehicles, with all new enemies in the mix along with new bosses to take down. Heck, the game even supports physical controllers. Honestly, it doesn't get much better than this, so make sure to check this one out if you love platformers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.55 apiece

Flipon

Yes, this is a match-3 game, a genre I typically avoid, but luckily this is a premium release, so unlike most match-3 titles, this game isn't filled with gates that promote spending money to alleviate them. Better yet, this release supports local multiplayer, so you can test your skills against friends and family, which is where Flipon truly shines. So if you're a fan of falling-block and matching games like Tetris, Puyo Puyo, and Puzzle Fighter, you'll enjoy Flipon.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

RainCity

RainCity is an enjoyable point and click adventure game from CottonGame, the same developer behind the Isoland adventure series. In this release, it will be your job to hunt down your sister while talking to several in-game characters who have all sorts of amusing stories to share. Of course, like most adventure games, you'll solve puzzles to progress the story by hunting down clues. It's a simple setup that works well, and thanks to the game's excellent art and story, this is definitely a game to check out if you enjoy similar titles.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

One Night at Flumpty's 2

One Night at Flumpty's 2 is basically a Five Nights at Freddy's clone, and it's even published by the same studio that publishes FNaF titles on the Play Store. Luckily if you're a fan of series that inspired this release, then you'll find a lot to love here. This game offers a tangible sense of humor, and even with this humor, the game manages to be just as scary as FNaF, rounding out this title as a perfect choice for those waiting for the next FNaF release.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Wallace & Gromit: Big Fix Up

Android Police coverage: Wallace & Gromit enter the realm of augmented reality in The Big Fix Up, now available on Android

Calling this game average is putting it lightly. Sure, the monetization is okay, but the actual gameplay stinks. Despite what the developer would say, this is an idle game where you'll wait out timers to unlock the items necessary to activate several timers at once. It's a boring loop that's been done to death, and the rewards are digital items that can be used to decorate an augmented reality mode that primarily feels tacked on. While more of the game's story will be revealed on the 25th, thanks to an episodic release cycle, I sincerely doubt the slowly expanding tale will make the tedious idle gameplay worth the investment.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

Suicide Guy

Suicide Guy might not offer the best theme or title, but the game can be fun if you can get beyond the ridiculous premise. Most people may not know this, but games where you purposefully kill the protagonist is a genre, and that's precisely what Suicide Guy offers. Primarily this is a first-person puzzle game, but sadly it's not optimized well, so it runs like garbage. Hopefully, the dev can address this issue since there's some fun to be had as you solve the game's puzzles, but for now, this game belongs in the Average section.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Battlecruisers: RTS Naval Warfare

Battlecruisers: RTS Naval Warfare is a single-player affair where you'll strategize your naval attacks in order to trap and destroy your enemies. There are 25 levels to explore and four difficulty modes to choose from. So no matter your skill level, you should be able to enjoy this naval war game. While I'm not a fan of texture-free design found in the black art in this release, at the very least, the attack graphics are on point, offering a stark contrast to the black backgrounds that make up the sea and ships.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Parking Puzzle

Parking Puzzle is an extremely casual puzzle game where the entire goal is to park cars to the best of your ability, all so you can earn in-game currency that can be used to unlock new skins for the game's cars. It's a simple setup, and since there are no advertisements or in-app purchases in this release, there's nothing to annoy players as they game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Princess Connect! Re: Dive

Princess Connect! Re: Dive comes from Crunchyroll Games. Though this title has existed for a while in Japan, it's now made its way West thanks to Crunchyroll. All in all, this is a title all about collecting waifus, so it is a gacha game, and yes, it's filled with in-app purchases. It doesn't help that the idle gameplay is rather dull, but I suppose if you're a big fan of anime-style gacha games, then you may enjoy this. At the very least, it's a polished affair that sports slick animations, but beyond that, it's another lazy cash-grab designed from the ground up to empty your wallet.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is the latest in a line of Cookie games from Devsisters Corporation. This is a free-to-play release, and so it's packed with in-app purchases. Primarily this is a kingdom builder, but you can also expect RPG-style battles, combining two brain-dead mobile genres into one. All in all, this is just another game designed from the ground up to empty your wallet while bringing absolutely nothing new to the table.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Rivengard

Rivengard is a poorly balanced free-to-play strategy game. The core gameplay can be fun, but since it's hard to earn the currency necessary to advance, the whole thing stalls out into an uninteresting mess where free players will never catch up with the whales. Oh, and worse yet, the PvP sucks, flat out. So there really isn't much here to experience, at least not anything that's actually worthwhile.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

