Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a fabulous winter sports tracker that's finally made its way from iOS to Android, the rebranding of DC Comic's streaming app into a competent comic subscription service, and a new Japanese Twitter app that's been gaining popularity as it receives English-language updates. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Slopes: Ski & Snowboard

Android Police coverage: Slopes app comes to Android with powerful tracking for your snowboard and ski adventures

Slopes is already a popular tracking app for winter sports enthusiasts on iOS, and the app has finally made its way to Android in the last two weeks. The app is free to use, though there are premium features. Luckily, users can purchase a day pass for $3.99 to use these features as they ski or snowboard for the day. Of course, if you're constantly on the slopes, you can also purchase an annual pass for $24.99. There's even a family plan that will run your brood $39.99 a year.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $39.99

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE

Android Police coverage: DC Comics sets its sights on Marvel Unlimited with the launch of DC Universe Infinite

DC Universe Infinite is the newly rebranded DC Universe app. This release focuses on digital comics, and so the video content from DC Universe has been moved to HBO Max. This means DC Universe Infinite is now a direct competitor to Marvel unlimited, and thanks to the fact Black Label and Vertigo books were just added to the service, you can expect a giant library that also offers adult-oriented content, unlike Marvel's app. So if you're a huge DC fan or are simply looking for a comic book subscription app that offers a giant library as well as books for mature readers, I recommend checking out DC Universe Infinite. A monthly subscription will run users $7.99 a month, and you can also grab a yearly sub for $74.99.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $74.99

MarinDeck for TweetDeck

MarinDeck is a new Twitter app, and it comes from a Japanese developer, and it would appear the app has gained popularity with an English-reading audience. This popularity has resulted in requests for English text, and so the side menu was recently updated with English support. Sadly the app's settings still have yet to be translated, but luckily the app is totally useable without the need to dive into its settings. So if you're looking for a new Twitter app that offers a familiar TweetDeck feel, you may want to take MarinDeck for a spin.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mantis Pro Beta - Free & No-Root Gamepad KeyMapper

After all these years, Android's controller support can be hit and miss, and since Google still hasn't bothered to build in a way to remap controllers through the OS, people have resorted to rooting their devices to adjust their controller layouts. Well, Mantis Pro Beta is here to buck that trend with one of the first key mappers for Android that doesn't require root access just to adjust the settings for your controller. While I can't say this app is perfect, requiring some fiddling, what's provided is a solid effort that's better than the other non-root options currently available.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

PoMelo File Explorer - File Manager & Cleaner

PoMelo File Explorer - File Manager & Cleaner at first sounds a little iffy thanks to the inclusion of "cleaner" in the title. But don't worry, this isn't some useless phone boosting app. This is an actual file explorer that brings with it a couple of nifty tools, such as an automictic feature that can organize your files into collections. You can also use this app to search your device for junk files in order to clear up some room. All in all, it's a file explorer for power users, and it delivers on its promises competently. Just keep in mind that this app contains advertisements and that there is currently no way to remove them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

DM Me

DM Me is an early access release where users can select from multiple messaging apps in order to customize the selection of messaging apps to be used with their contacts. Since friends and family love to be difficult, everyone uses different messaging apps, making communication challenging since your device doesn't default to the apps each person prefers. Well, DM Me will allow you to choose which apps your contacts prefer on a case by case basis, which will allow you to seamlessly message your friends and family through the apps they choose to message with once you've set everything up.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

Little Nightmares Comics

Little Nightmares Comics is a promotional app for Little Nightmares II's upcoming release on PC and consoles. This app offers six original stories that take place in the Little Nightmares universe. The comics are even animated, making for an enjoyable experience that compares to Madefire's efforts in the animated comic realm. Oh, and this app is totally free to use since it's basically promotional material designed to hype people for Little Nightmares II's February launch date, so everyone is free to take it for a spin.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Galaxy Buds Pro Plugin

Galaxy Buds Pro Plugin is a tie-in app for Samsung's Galaxy Buds. As you would imagine, you can use this app to set up your Buds as well as view your battery levels. There's even a "find my earbuds" option for those that frequently misplace their Buds. So if you plan on buying a pair of Galaxy Buds, this is the app you'll need to get going with your new wireless headphones.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Moto Interactive Wallpaper

Yes, Moto Interactive Wallpaper is clearly a wallpaper app, but it's listed in the tie-in section since this is a tie-in app for Motorola devices. So for those of you out there that own a current Motorola device, it's more than likely that this wallpaper app is already installed, but now that it's listed on the Play Store, Motorola can easily push out updates without having to worry about the carries.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ArmorLock

ArmorLock is a tie-in app for Wester Digital's SSD drives. Basically, this app is a key you'll use for your ArmorLock encrypted SSDs, and you can even remotely control who can access the drives connected to this app. Of course, if you own one of WD these drives, then you should already know about this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

FOCUS

Focus is one of two live wallpapers from maxelus.net this week, and as you can see, this is a colorful wallpaper where particles on the screen wave in and out of visibility, creating a cool effect that looks great on the screen. Like most live wallpapers, this release is free to use, though if you'd like to take advantage of every customization feature, you'll have to plunk down a couple of bucks.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Orb - 3D Live Wallpaper - DEMO

Orb is a live wallpaper we've seen before, but this is a demo version for those who would like to try it before buying. As you can see, this LWP offers a customizable orb in the center of the screen, with a black border that suits OLED devices well. So if you'd like to test this one out, you now can, and if you like what you see, you can purchase the full version here.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

BOKEH

BOKEH is the second live wallpaper from Maxelus this week, and as you can see, this is a release that offers colorful blurry circles on your screen, fitting of the app's name. This live wallpaper is free to try, so you can get a good feel, and if you like what you see, then you can pay to unlock all of the customization features to really dig in and make this one your own.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.