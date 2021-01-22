Mint Mobile is a popular MVNO carrier that offers discounts if you pay for multiple months at once. The company was purchased by Ryan Reynolds a little over a year ago (who is best known for playing Deadpool), and now Reynolds has released a video explaining the carrier's new pricing changes.
Mint Mobile is increasing the data allotments across its non-unlimited plans — the 3GB plan will increase to 4GB, the 8GB plan will offer 10GB, and the 12GB plan will become 15GB. Pricing will remain the same, with the plans costing $15/mo, $20/mo, and $25/mo, respectively, when you pay for 12 months at once. Renewal options for three and six months are also available, at higher prices.
We’re upping our data. And our political influence. #MintMobile @Mayor_Max pic.twitter.com/ue2hcMJRXX
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 21, 2021
Mint Mobile's Twitter account says the changes will take effect for new and existing customers on payment cycles starting January 28th. That's definitely a nice change of pace from the typical carrier promotions, which often require new lines of service or entirely-new customers.
