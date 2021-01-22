This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung's hard at work in bringing One UI 3 to its smartphone lineup and only recently pushed the update to the Galaxy S10 series. Unfortunately, it looks like the company ran into some severe problems with the Android 11-based firmware as it has since pulled the release — its OTA servers point to the latest One UI 2.5 version again. As SamMobile reports, owners complain about blurry photos and devices heating up.
The Android 11 update originally started rolling out to the Galaxy S10e and S10 5G in Switzerland and, a little later, India, weighing in at around 1.8GB and coming with the January security patch.
If you're stuck on the buggy Android 11 build, you might have to wait a while until Samsung pushes a fix. Once one is available, you could try using Samsung's Smart Switch PC app to get the new firmware as fast as possible. There's no guarantee it'll work, but if you're impatient to get a functional camera and a cooler device again, it's worth a try.
So far, Samsung has done a good job rolling out One UI 3.0 to its devices, and this is the biggest problem with the Android 11 update we've heard of so far. Let's hope that the company can push out a fix in a timely manner and resume its One UI 3.0 rollout in a timely fashion — Samsung has been beating most of its competition to the punch thus far, as well as improving on last year's Android 10 timetable.
We'll be keeping this page updated when One UI 3 rolls out again, as well as the regular S10 and S10+.
Android 11 update pulled
Samsung has halted the Android 11 rollout following complaints about hot devices and blurry photos. We've updated our coverage accordingly.
- Source:
- SamMobile
- Thanks:
- Siddhant Gahlot & Marius
Richard Gao contributed to this article.
