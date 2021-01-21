This story was originally published and last updated .
As Samsung promised in its international update timeline, the Galaxy Z Fold2 has just started receiving Android 11 this month. The update includes the latest version of One UI, 3.0, and the most recent Android security patch from January 2021, as SamMobile reports.
The update appears to start its rollout in Germany (and the Netherlands judging from the Dutch screenshot above, though it's entirely possible that's just a German unit set to Dutch). The update bears version number F916BXXU1CTLL and brings the usual Android 11 features, like the new media playback controls, conversations in notifications, chat bubbles, and better app permission management. There are also Samsung-specific changes thanks to One UI 3.0, like smaller design tweaks across the interface, a refined UX for Bixby routines, and many updates to system apps.
And just like clockwork, we get Android 11 🎉 pic.twitter.com/L30SSOLRpT
— TechAltar (@TechAltar) January 11, 2021
To see whether your Z Fold2 is already eligible for Android 11, head to your system settings and check if any software updates are available. It might take some time until the new firmware hits the foldable in more countries, so you need to be patient.
Verizon has become the first US carrier to send out the Android 11 update to the Galaxy Z Fold2. The update comes with the December 2020 patch and carries version number F916USQU1CTLL. We already have a commenter from earlier today who says that the update's reached his Verizon Fold2, so it's definitely live.
AT&T is now sending out the Android 11-based One UI 3 update to the Z Fold2 as well. This one actually comes with the January 2021 security patch and carries the same version number of F916USQU1CTLL. It weighs in at a hefty 2.3GB, so make sure you have a decent connection before downloading it.
- Via:
- SamMobile
Comments