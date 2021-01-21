At the recently concluded CES 2021, TCL made a host of announcements about its upcoming 8K and mini LED TV range — one of which touched upon Google TV coming to its 2021 lineup. Now the company has a little news to share about its existing Android TV models, some of which are now confirmed to be getting an Android 11 update.
Android 11 will be coming to TCL’s 2019 and 2020 TVs. You can expect to see all the enhancements that Google announced last year, including auto low-latency mode, extended gamepad support, and more. TCL is yet to decide if the update will bring the new Google TV interface to older models or not, though the company did confirm that TCL’s 2021 lineup will either arrive with or be updated to Google TV, at least in Europe. Sony is another set-maker that similarly committed to this redesigned Android TV layout for its sets launching this year.
The update for older models is set to land sometime in the third quarter of 2021. While most TCL TVs in the US run Roku, a Google TV-powered model should land in the country before 2022 — we just don’t know exactly when.
- Source:
- FlatpanelsHD
