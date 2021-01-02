This story was originally published and last updated .
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom was released in 2003, and even though critic reviews were mixed, the game gained enough of a cult following to receive a remake last year. The 'Rehydrated' version is already available on all major consoles and PC, but now a mobile port is on the way, thanks to developer HandyGames.
Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated was developed by Purple Lamp Studios and published by THQ Nordic, but the mobile version is being created by another THQ studio, HandyGames. A trailer is available showing gameplay footage captured from an unknown phone, and it looks fairly close to the PC and console versions. The game will cost $9.99, with no in-app purchases or advertisements, and the description for the trailer states controllers will be supported.
HandyGames confirmed in a tweet that multiplayer mode is not present, but besides that, it should closely follow the Rehydrated version on other platforms. Battle for Bikini Bottom tasks you with collecting items and defeating robots that have invaded Bikini Bottom (the home of SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends), while also navigating 3D platforming sections and various puzzles. The remake is currently sitting at 69/100 on Metacritic (for the PC version).
The Android version is available for pre-registration now on the Google Play Store. It should arrive on January 21st.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is now available on Android
Earlier this month, we learned that SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom would be coming to Android on January 21st, which is today, and guess what, as promised, the game is available. You can pick it up for $9.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases to be found. This is a premium release. Better yet, the game supports physical controllers out of the box, and even the touchscreen controls are serviceable (though it would be nice to see an option to resize/reposition them). Heck, it would even appear that this mobile port offers more graphics options in the game's settings than the PC release. So for once, mobile comes out ahead, and if you'd like to get in on the fun, you can purchase the game through the Play Store widget below.
