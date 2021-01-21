OnePlus and Oppo historically haven't been too explicit about their common parentage in tech conglomerate BBK Electronics. But now, after years of quietly sharing resources, the companies are officially integrating their research and development efforts.

According to a report by Chinese publication DoNews, the process began back in December and was completed only recently. The publication also elaborates on the relationship, saying that it will be similar to the relationship between Xiaomi and Redmi — although software development will apparently still be independent.

A OnePlus spokesperson confirmed the development with the following statement:

To better maximize resources and further position OnePlus for growth, we are in the process of further integrating some R&D capabilities within OPLUS, our long-term investor. OnePlus will continue operating independently and working to deliver the best possible user experience for existing and future OnePlus users.

If you weren't aware, OPLUS is an investor group that oversees Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. Not much is known about it, but OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who also happens to be the SVP at OPLUS and oversees brand synergy and product planning at Oppo and OnePlus, claims it has nothing to do with BBK.

Given that OnePlus is no longer focusing on the niche it used to and is looking to target the masses with its Nord series, the integration of hardware R&D with Oppo does seem to make sense. The latter already produces various smartphones that cater to a wide range of the market — from budget to premium flagships.

But for what it's worth, this new development probably won't lead to any drastic perceptible changes. The companies have a history of sharing development, and this has been visible on more occasions than one: for instance, the color-changing electrochromic glass that we saw on OnePlus's Concept One and the 8T concept phone is now being mass-produced in the Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus.