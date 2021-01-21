Nvidia has just revealed that its game streaming service GeForce NOW will expand to Australia, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia later this year. This expansion is possible thanks to the GeForce NOW Alliance, a partnership with telecommunication providers utilizing optimized Nvidia RTX servers placed on the edge for the purpose of low-latency game streaming.

GeForce NOW and GeForce NOW Alliance server map

Today Nvidia has announced three new partners for its GeForce NOW Alliance. Pentanet in Australia, Turkcell in Turkey, and Zain KSA in Saudi Arabia will allow its customers to jump into Nvidia's game streaming service later this year. While there's no word precisely when we can expect the service to land in these territories, I'm sure more details will come to light as we near the upcoming launch of GeForce NOW in Australia, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.