The Fossil Gen 5 LTE, announced earlier this month, is now for sale at Verizon for $349. There aren't many LTE smartwatches on the market, likely because most people have their phones nearby if they're wearing a smartwatch. But if you're a Verizon subscriber who's been on the lookout for an LTE Wear OS watch, this is worth checking out.

Despite being a brand-new product, the Gen 5 LTE is based on the nearly two-year-old Gen 5, with the only difference being the LTE connectivity and a casing that is 1mm thicker. The older Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset is still present, along with the same 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, heart rate sensor, NFC, magnetic charging, 3ATM water resistance, and GPS.

The Gen 5 LTE is a Verizon exclusive; you can't buy it anywhere else. It's available for $349 outright, or $14.54/month for 24 months if you prefer to finance. Two colors are available: black and pink. There is a $150 discount if you buy it with a phone with 24-month financing and any plan, for what it's worth.