Truly wireless earbuds are hella convenient, but the comparatively expensive price tags associated with them usually call for the use of cases. While most official cases are a standard affair, Samsung's newest ones for its latest Galaxy Buds Pro offer up some welcome nostalgia.

Paying homage to flip phones of the past, the new cases give the Buds Pro additional protection in a cool, retro form factor. The cases are non-functional versions of the Samsung Anycall T100 and Anycall E700 cellphones that were announced almost 20 years ago.

Galaxy Buds owners don't often get to choose from a range of funky cases, as AirPods owners do, so it's good to see Samsung fill a tiny bit of that void. Unfortunately, if you were looking to pick up either of these cases, you'll be disappointed to learn that they are exclusive to the South Korean market. They're also only available bundled with the Galaxy Buds Pro for a price of roughly $230. Here's hoping they come to more markets in the future.