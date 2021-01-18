Music is one of the best ways to motivate yourself when working out, which is why it's key to have a good pair of buds as your workout companion. Jabra is known for the quality and durability of its wireless earbuds, especially its Active range, which is designed to provide sweat resistance and comfort while you exercise. They're usually relatively costly, as they traditionally went for $140, but they're now down to just $90 on Amazon and Best Buy.

The buds are designed with fitness in mind, as they come with a built-in accelerometer for step tracking and feature IP56 water and sweat resistance. They offer about five hours of playback time, which can then be extended to ten hours thanks to the charging case. Unfortunately, you'll have to charge it with a Micro-USB port, which can be annoying, especially if your phone uses a USB-C connector.

All colors, namely Copper Black, Copper Blue, and Copper Red are marked down on Amazon. Best Buy's exclusive Titanium Black is also on sale. Simply use the links below to make your purchase.