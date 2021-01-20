Sony's latest compact flagship may not be a phone we'd recommend to most people, but current owners of the Xperia 5 II are already in for a major upgrade. Last year, the company shared its estimated Android 11 update timeline and now Sony is rolling out Google's newest OS to the Xperia 5 II right on schedule.
The European and Asian dual-SIM variants of the handset in Russia and Southeast Asia are receiving the updated software now with version 58.1.A.1.178. It's also been spotted arriving for SoftBank's Japan-exclusive single-SIM model under version number 58.1.D.0.331, and more countries and models should follow shortly.
The Android 11 update brings a healthy dose of new features, fixes, and improvements along with it, including new media player controls, conversation notifications, privacy settings, and much more. You can check out the full changelog here to learn what Xperia 5 II owners can expect to see after installing the upgrade.
According to Sony's Android 11 update estimate, the Xperia 10 II should be up next, with the the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 following later in February.
- Source:
- u/bak112552; SoftBank
- Via:
- XDA Developers
Comments