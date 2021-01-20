The Galaxy Buds Live, affectionately known as the Galaxy Beans, are now discounted at Best Buy in refurbished form. For only $69.99, $100 less than MSRP new, you can have yourself a pair of true wireless buds that will (hopefully) nestle comfortably in your ears and let you listen to your music in peace.

We reviewed the Galaxy Buds Live last year, finding a lot to like. Depending on the shape of your ears, the fit is incredible. We also liked how the case can charge via USB-C or wireless charging, the audio quality is good, and there's a solo mode that'll allow you to use either earbud by itself. It is worth noting, however, that the noise isolation and active noise cancellation aren't great, and the touch controls can be accidentally triggered when adjusting or moving the buds. Overall, though, we liked them a lot at the $169.99 MSRP, so it's hard not to recommend them at $100 less.

Best Buy is offering the Buds Live for $69.99, but only in the white color. Shipping is free, and Best Buy offers easy 15-day returns, so you can get a refund if the Beans don't fit too well in your ears.