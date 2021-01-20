OnePlus hasn't been quite up to the mark with software updates, as its inability to push the Android 11 update to its 2019 flagships, among other instances, reflects. Last month the company announced it wouldn't be able to get that update out to the 7 and 7T because of an issue it encountered during software development. While stable Android 11 still isn't within sight, the company has just announced Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 7 and the 7T series.
The new firmware is based on Android 11 and features the brand-new interface that we first saw on the OnePlus 8 series last year. Apart from Oxygen OS-specific changes, such as a new camera UI and auto dark mode, the update also includes Android 11 features like chat bubbles and new media controls.
The announcement post acknowledges some known bugs, like "increased power consumption and instability" and brightness adjustment lag. It's recommended you wait for the stable update if you don't want to pull your hair over what may be an inconsistent experience.
If you still wish to download the update for the OnePlus 7 or the 7 Pro, you can get the respective files here. Unfortunately, OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users will have to wait, as the update is apparently leading to storage and data wipes. If you don't mind doing a clean install, you can find the download links here.
