When Firefox launched its next-gen Android browser last year, many were dismayed to see it lacked support for most extensions. Since then, the situation has improved a bit, and recently the browser has picked up compatibility with a number of officially sanctioned extensions. Now the next version of Firefox is set to make the mobile extension installation process even easier.

Starting next week, when Firefox 85 debuts on January 25, Firefox for Android users will be able to install supported extensions directly from adding.mozilla.org. Mozilla hopes this update will give mobile users a much smoother installation experience when trying out extensions.

Up until now, extensions for mobile devices were limited to being installed only from the Add-ons Manager, which the company says was a cause of confusion for some people used to how thinks work on their desktop browser. As for the future of extensions on mobile, Mozilla says that it plans to continue optimizing add-on performance, but did not comment on officially supporting more extensions in its next-gen mobile browser.

There is a way to install other extensions, but it involves overriding some settings and currently only works on Firefox Nightly, which most people probably shouldn't be using if they'd prefer a stable experience. Luckily, we've got a guide here if you're interested in taking the risk and diving in yourself.