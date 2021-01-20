Today marks the launch of Hitman 3 on Stadia. Like most modern AAA games, there are a couple of editions to choose from. The Standard Edition is priced at $59.99, and the Deluxe Edition is $79.99. Stadia users can also expect State Share (a feature to share your missions with friends) to be included with today's release, and better yet, Hitman 1 and 2 will also offer State Share starting today. Beyond the arrival of Hitman 3, Google has announced a free weekend (starting Thursday) for WWE 2K Battlegrounds and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Plus, the quirky indie platformer Pikuniku was recently released on the platform, rounding out a solid week of Stadia news, and the week isn't even over yet.

Google's latest This Week on Stadia has indeed highlighted today's release for Hitman 3, especially since State Share is included with the title, a new feature that allows users to share their gameplay sessions with friends so that those friends can experience the exact same scenarios. It's a unique and welcome feature that shows off the potential of Stadia's tech, so as you can imagine, has been hotly anticipated for some time.

Of course, Hitman 3's launch isn't the only Stadia news we have to share today. While we've known Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint would see a free weekend this week, we've also learned that WWE 2K Battlegrounds will also offer a free weekend this week, starting tomorrow, just like Breakpoint.

There are also a few new sales going on. Currently, Enter The Gungeon, Red Dead redemption 2, Reigns, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition, and West of Loathing are all available at discounted prices.

Oh, and earlier this week, we saw the arrival of Pikuniku, an indie platformer where you'll solve puzzles to save the in-game world., which you can grab for $10.39.

So there you have it. Both Hitman 3 and Pikuniku are available on the Stadia store, and there's a free weekend for WWE 2K Battlegrounds and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint starting tomorrow. So if you're keen to check out a couple of free games on Stadia this weekend or simply want to dive into the latest Hitman game from IO Interactive, you're covered, and with the arrival of State Share in all three Hitman titles, there's no doubt that plenty of people will be testing out this new feature to see exactly what it has to offer.