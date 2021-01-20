Google's Play Points rewards program, which offers about 1% in rewards points for your Play Store purchases, is now available in 13 more countries, ten of which are in Europe. Last we'd heard about Play Points, there were 9 countries on the list, so the support has more than doubled with these latest additions.

Without further ado, here's what's new to the list:

  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Greece
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • United Arab Emirates

As an overview of Play Points, the program is intended to incentivize Play Store users to buy more things, offering about 1% back in rewards points in the US (or slightly more depending on your tier in the program). Those points can be used for coupons, in-app purchases, and Google Play credit. It's not a bad deal if you were already buying a lot of stuff from the Play Store, though it must be said that a 1% rate likely isn't enough to entice most people to buy more than they were going to.