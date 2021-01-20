Google's Play Points rewards program, which offers about 1% in rewards points for your Play Store purchases, is now available in 13 more countries, ten of which are in Europe. Last we'd heard about Play Points, there were 9 countries on the list, so the support has more than doubled with these latest additions.

Without further ado, here's what's new to the list:

Denmark

Finland

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Arab Emirates

As an overview of Play Points, the program is intended to incentivize Play Store users to buy more things, offering about 1% back in rewards points in the US (or slightly more depending on your tier in the program). Those points can be used for coupons, in-app purchases, and Google Play credit. It's not a bad deal if you were already buying a lot of stuff from the Play Store, though it must be said that a 1% rate likely isn't enough to entice most people to buy more than they were going to.