Google's Play Points rewards program, which offers about 1% in rewards points for your Play Store purchases, is now available in 13 more countries, ten of which are in Europe. Last we'd heard about Play Points, there were 9 countries on the list, so the support has more than doubled with these latest additions.
Without further ado, here's what's new to the list:
- Denmark
- Finland
- Greece
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Arab Emirates
As an overview of Play Points, the program is intended to incentivize Play Store users to buy more things, offering about 1% back in rewards points in the US (or slightly more depending on your tier in the program). Those points can be used for coupons, in-app purchases, and Google Play credit. It's not a bad deal if you were already buying a lot of stuff from the Play Store, though it must be said that a 1% rate likely isn't enough to entice most people to buy more than they were going to.
