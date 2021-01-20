Unreliable Internet connections are all too common. If you've ever tried to check your Google Calendar while your Wi-Fi was down, only to find that nothing would load, you're in luck — Google Calendar now has offline support for Chrome.

The feature will allow you to see your calendar and events from four weeks prior, as well as anything in the future, by week, day, or month. It'll be disabled by default, and if your account has an administrator, you'll need to have them enable it on their end first. The feature is rolling out to admins for both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains starting today, and it'll hit end users starting January 25th.