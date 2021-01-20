Looking to start your smart home project, but working on a tight budget? Best Buy has you covered with a pretty incredible bundle deal it has going right now: a Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, plus four C by GE smart bulbs, for just $29.99 — that's a savings of a whopping $65 off MSRP.

As a quick overview of both products, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a tiny Assistant-enabled clock radio with a speaker, and the C by GE smart bulbs are bulbs you can control through the GE app on your phone (there's no need for a hub). Individually, the Smart Clock Essential retails for $49.99, but is currently being discounted in most places to $24.99. The four-pack of smart bulbs stickers for $44.99, but Best Buy has them discounted to $19.99 right now. Buy these two products together, though, and you can get everything for a paltry $29.99.

To get this deal, hit the Best Buy link below. Shipping is free, but only if you buy the bundle; if you only buy the smart clock or the bulbs individually, you have to pay $5.99 in shipping (unless there's a store near you that carries either product). At that point, the bundle is kind of a no-brainer, so you may as well just pick both up.