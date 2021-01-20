Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The start of the year is often slow when it comes to sales, but I still have a few standouts to share with everyone today. First up is Space Hobo, an enjoyable strategy game that sports pleasant graphics. Next up is Relic Seeker: Hypogeum, a puzzler in the same vein as The Room. Last but not least is Binary Fun, a number game for all of you logic-based puzzle fans out there. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 25 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Everifit!: workout at home $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kanji numerical keypad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simple App Locker - Protect Apps - App Protector $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Dino Hunter : Deadly Dinosaurs Park $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Hobo $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Silent $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- War 1944 VIP : World War II $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP : Offline Retro RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Poma Big Sur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Poma Big Sur Round Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Poma iOS14 For KWGT PRO! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Neon-W Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ios 14 widgets for kwgt $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Shamrock - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glass Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lumbre - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Metal Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Next Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rugo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- MechLab Pro - smart Tools for engineers $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- SMS Auto Reply - Autoresponder- Auto SMS Messages $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- WhosDue $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Blues Guitar Soloist $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Overdrop Pro Key (READ DESCRIPTION) $17.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Binary Fun™: Number System Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- hocus 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fait – The Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel] $7.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Elements Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy X - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crayon Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PushOn - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Squirrel - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
