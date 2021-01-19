Tasker is one of the best ways to get advanced functionality out of your devices, and now it's getting even better in the latest update. Version 5.11.13 adds a number of improvements to the de facto app for tinkerers, including Call Screening, easier imports, new variables, and more — but it's not all positive.

The flashiest new feature is probably the addition of Call Screening, which takes advantage of the CallScreeningService API to allow Tasker to block calls from certain callers, at certain times, or even at certain locations. Tasker’s implementation only supports devices running Android 10 and above, however.

There's a fair number of other fresh features as well, like s a generous dose of new dialog types to use in tasks. Variables for projects/profiles/tasks are included, too, which make this release the easiest yet when it comes to importing projects. Support for multiple variables in a single action, settings panels, and more are also on board.

You can download the update now from APK Mirror or the Play Store, but beware: the way Wi-Fi toggling works has been changed in this version to adhere to Google's policies. Developer João Dias recommends users contact him via email if you require assistance fixing it after updating.