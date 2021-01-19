The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 started arriving on store shelves a few months ago, but both consoles have been incredibly difficult to find. If you've been lucky enough to score one, or you just have the controllers, here's some extra good news — you can now use your shiny new controller with Nvidia's Android TV boxes.

Nvidia is now rolling out a new software update to some of its Shield products, known as SHIELD Experience Upgrade 8.2.2. The main new feature is support for Sony and Microsoft's latest controllers, though Nvidia didn't mention if all functionality on both gamepads is available. It was already possible to connect a PS5 controller to the Shield (it partially works with some recent Android devices), but the button mapping was far from perfect.

The update also adds compatibility with Control4 home automation systems, the December 2020 security patch level, improved IR volume control behavior, and the standard assortment of bug fixes.