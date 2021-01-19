We've already seen one new streaming service launch this year, but now we're already hearing about another "new" one. Last year saw the announcement that ViacomCBS was preparing to re-brand and expand All Access as Paramount+, and now we know more about when to expect the streaming service to show up in different areas around the world.

The service is set to launch in the US on March 4, 2021. Latin America will also see the debut of the service on that day. Nordic regions will get access on March 25, with Australia to follow later on in mid-2021. While Canadians will see All Access change to Paramount+ on March 4, the full experience won't arrive until sometime later in the year.

It remains to be seen how Paramount+ will compete with rivals like Netflix and Disney+, but ViacomCBS's portfolio includes brands like Showtime, Nickelodeon, MTV, and Comedy Central. The service's homepage also advertises live sports and trusted news, so there's definitely going to be plenty of entertainment to choose from when it starts streaming content in March.