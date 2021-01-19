Google Lens has been around for a little over three years now, though it only became a standalone app in mid-2018. In that 2.5-year time span, the app has managed to hit 500 million downloads off the Play Store. That's not bad for a niche app that doesn't come pre-installed on anything.

We at AP don't think that Lens gets enough praise; we even named it one of our 10 favorite Android features from 2020. Lens is an AR-powered service that can help you translate, identify, and scan things around you. Last year, it added support for solving homework questions, text-to-speech and "copy to computer" functions, and helping choose the best dishes at restaurants. There's lots of nifty stuff that Lens can do.

