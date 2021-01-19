Touchscreens are great for many things, but gaming is not one of them. A better way to play games on smartphones is with the help of controllers and gamepads, and with the dawn of cloud gaming, they've sort of become essential for a console-like gaming experience on the go. Unfortunately, for some users, Android 11 is acting funny with controllers, and in certain cases refuses to recognize them or let them be remapped.

As seen in the support thread on the Android Issue Tracker, the bug was acknowledged by Google even before stable Android 11 arrived in September. However even now, almost five months down the line, it remains unfixed.

Most reports in the thread come from Pixel users who cannot connect controllers like the Razer Kishi, the Sony DualShock 4, or even Google's Stadia controller. The issue has also been spotted on a few OnePlus and Samsung devices, including the OnePlus 8T and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Some users point to a potential workaround that involves disabling the magnification accessibility setting, but that doesn't seem to work for all users. Others suggest that disabling the accessibility option for various apps on their phones seems to do the trick.

If you're facing a similar issue, your best bet is to tinker around with accessibility settings — until, of course, Google finally addresses this bug in a future update.