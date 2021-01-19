Gmail is one of Google's most widely used products, which means the company likes to cram a lot of integrations with its other tools into it. Last year, a redesigned interface showed up for G Suite customers with support for Chat and Rooms sections in the sidebar. Now Google is rolling out an update that lets users resize these sections to suit their needs.

The company says that this will make it easier to keep track of your most important conversations and navigate to chats faster than before. The Chat and Rooms sections can be resized by clicking and dragging on the section header to make it taller or shorter, depending on your preferences.

While this represents no major revolution, it is a handy addition to have. According to Google, the resizable sidebar sections are rolling out over the next few days to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

Since normal Gmail accounts don't have access to Chat and Rooms quite yet, this won't affect those users — although that may change in the near future as Chat starts to fully replace Hangouts.