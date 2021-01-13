This story was originally published and last updated .
Android 11 is slowly starting to make its way to Samsung phones on US carriers, with the Verizon Galaxy S20 FE being the latest recipient. The update started hitting global S20 FE variants around a month ago, making its way stateside last week on the AT&T model. Now, it's Big Red's turn to send the OTA out.
This update brings the fresh One UI 3, which adds quite a few changes. Of course, all this is based on Android 11, so you now get all the new features that Google has implemented with the latest version of Android as well. The Verizon update carries software version RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU1CTLC, and it comes with the December 2020 security patch.
Verizon should be pushing the update over-the-air now, so if you're a Verizon S20 FE owner, keep an eye out. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the update hits more variants.
We've gotten a few more tips from readers about S20 FE updates, this time for T-Mobile and unlocked models. Taylor was able to pull the T-Mobile update on his phone as well.
Thanks to Shanon Coleman and Bob Hart for sending the tips over!
