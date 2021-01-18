Game trials are fine, but it's hard not to question if sometimes they're feeding you just the best experience of a game. Free weekends give players a better opportunity to experience the full game and learn what it's really like before dropping their hard-earned cash on making a purchase. If you're up for spending some serious time with Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, do some stretches and set aside this weekend for some serious action.

Ubisoft is opening the gates for a free weekend of Ghost Recon Breakpoint from January 21-24. We're highlighting this because it will be available on Stadia, but you can also play on XBox Series X/S, XBox One, Playstation 4 and 5, Amazon Luna, and PC (either through the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Store). The one catch for playing on Stadia or XBox: you'll need a Stadia Pro subscription or Xbox Live Gold Membership (respectively) to gain access, so this isn't actually "free" if you've been buying games without maintaining a subscription.

Notably, this is one of the few games to take advantage of Stadia Connect, the feature that allows you to see a live view of what other people are seeing on their screen while you're both playing. This makes it possible to remotely strategize and coordinate attacks better than any other platform.

The free weekend is scheduled to line up with the brand new Amber Sky live event. This is a crossover with Rainbow Six with some of the favorite characters and it includes includes opportunities to acquire 11 new exclusive items, including new uniforms and a unique Underbarrel Shotgun attachment (this one isn't limited to the live event).

Ubisoft also highlighted several of the other improvements since the last free weekend in July:

GHOST EXPERIENCE UPDATE- The update includes the addition of the Darkest Night setting, improvements to the stealth playstyle, bullet lure, cooking grenades, quicker inventory management, and more.

GUNSMITH CHANGES- Players will experience more customization freedom and see improvements to the Gunsmith experience with the addition of custom stocks, shared stocks, under-barrel options, new/variant weapons, and unique cosmetics.

EPISODE 3 CONTENT- Episode 3 content includes the addition of 10 story missions, 26 high-quality exclusive adventure rewards, a new PvP map, and two PvP mission milestones.

GOLEM ISLAND UPDATES- The update includes new missions, the ability to traverse Golem Island solo, and the addition of two new modes, Raid Threat: Critical and Raid Threat: Low.

PATHFINDER CLASS- This class utilizes their abilities and tools to discover new approaches to plan and execute their missions. Their special Armaros Interface ability allows players to call a rogue Azrael Drone, which can detect enemies and mark them for allies, distract patrols to control a stealth approach, flash or stun enemies, and deploy a tactical strike.

Bug fixes and more!

If you find you're enjoying Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft will have it on sale for a whopping 85% off during the free weekend, so there's probably no better time to jump on this deal. As usual, any progress you make during the free weekend will be saved and automatically restored if you purchase the game.