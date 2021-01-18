While I'd love to see the rollable phone they teased last year, Oppo is starting 2021 with the launch of its Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in India. It's a global variant of the Reno 5 Pro that launched in China in December 2020 and it can be expected to hit more markets soon.

With its slim body and a dual-tone glass back, it retains a very similar design to last year's Reno 4 Pro. The internals differ, however, as the Reno 5 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with an integrated 5G modem — ironically, 5G networks aren't available in India yet. Accompanying the SoC is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ RAM 8GB LPDDR4x Display 6.53-inch AMOLED panel, FHD+ (2400 x 1080), 90Hz refresh rate, hole-punch display Battery 4,350mAh, 65W charging Front camera 32MP f/2.4 Rear cameras 64MP wide f/1.7 + 8MP ultrawide f/2.2; FOV 115° + 2MP macro f/2.4 + 2MP mono f/2.4 Connectivity Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 OS Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 159.7mm x 73.2mm x 7.6mm, 173g Ports USB Type-C Colors Astral Blue, Starry Black Biometrics In-display fingerprint reader

The Reno 5 Pro has a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that boasts a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. The display has a hole-punch for a 32MP selfie shooter. Speaking of the camera system, the phone employs a quad-camera setup at the back that consists of a 64MP wide f/1.7, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP mono. Oppo has also bundled in a bunch of video-oriented features such as Ultra Night Video and Dual View video.

Keeping the phone running is a 4,350mAh battery that has support for 65W fast charging. Fortunately for customers, the compatible adapter is bundled in the box along with a pair of Type-C earphones (since the phone doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack).

The Reno 5 Pro 5G is available in India for a price of ₹35,999 (~$492). Oppo also debuted the Enco X truly wireless earbuds, equipped with ANC and tuned by Dynaudio — they retail for ₹9,990 (~$137).