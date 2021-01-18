OnePlus is diversifying its lineup with its budget-focused Nord series, currently comprised of the original Nord, the Nord N10, and the Nord N100. While we're still annoyed that the latter will only get Android 11 and nothing more, the Nord N10 has just received an update to OxygenOS 10.5.9.
The new firmware gives the phone the January security patch. That's a pleasant surprise, as the N10 previously already received the December patch, and OnePlus usually brings a new security update to its devices on a bi-monthly basis. The rest of the changelog isn't too exciting, though. There are some power consumption optimizations and network stability improvements. Some people have complained about problems with the pocket mode and AR earlier, but it looks like these issues haven't been addressed explicitly. They might be part of a later update.
EU: 10.5.9.BE89BA
NA: 10.5.9.BE86AA
Changelog
- System
- Optimized power consumption
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
- Network
- Further improved network stability
As always, it might take a little while until the update hits your device — it's rolling out in stages. If you don't want to wait, you can speed up the process with the third-party Oxygen Updater app that automatically pulls the latest update from OnePlus' servers and helps you install it.
- Source:
- OnePlus
