In December 2020, Samsung and Google announced that Nest products would gain support for Samsung SmartThings, and Samsung smart home products would support Google Assistant. Now, after a brief mention during Samsung Unpacked, Nest integration is starting to show up for users.

Left: Nest is an available brand in SmartThings, Right: Compatible device types

If you're using SmartThings and want to add your Nest device, head over to the app and go to the "add device" menu. Although I wasn't able to test this myself, you should be able to use the "scan nearby" option to detect your Nest product automatically. If not, you can find Nest in the list of available brands and connect things manually.

It's nice to see Samsung and Google working together on this, especially when it makes the user experience better. Hopefully, we'll see the Google Assistant pop up on Samsung smart devices soon.