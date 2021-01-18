This year's CES was different than usual, but just like every year, there is a mountain of new smart home devices. Google Assistant was front and center for many announcements, whether they be TVs, Chromebooks, Wi-Fi cameras, or something else entirely.

Every year, we like to end CES with a roundup of all the products with Google Assistant. There are fewer announcements than usual this time, but there were probably still a few you might have missed.

If you're interested in everything announced at CES with Amazon's Alexa assistant, If you're interested in everything announced at CES with Amazon's Alexa assistant, check out our other roundup

Konka

Konka, an electronics company based in Shenzhen, announced a series of smart TVs at CES. Most of them will use LG webOS, but the higher-end Q7 Pro series with quantum-dot color will be powered by Android TV — and thus, will have Google Assistant. 55, 65, and 75-inch models will be available starting in April and May.

Konka will also sell an H3 series of small to mid-size TVs, also powered by Android TV. They will have an included voice remote, a bezelless design, and personal audio via Bluetooth 5.0. Pricing is also unknown, but the H3 series will ship in April and May with 32 and 34-inch sizes.

C by GE/Cync

Android Police coverage: C by GE gets a (badly needed) new name, expands from smart bulbs to other home products

General Electric has already produced a few smart home products under its 'C by GE' brand, including light bulbs that pair directly to the Google Home app. GE's smart home division was sold off to Savant Systems last year, and at CES, Savant is revealing the new brand name and a few new products.

C by GE is now 'Cync,' and at CES, the brand revealed a new Outdoor Smart Plug with two outlets in a weather-resistant box. It connects over Bluetooth to a hub, and supports both Alexa and Google Assistant. Outdoor smart plugs are nothing new, but more options never hurt anybody. The outdoor plug will launch in March.

Cync Indoor Camera

Cync is also releasing an Indoor Camera in May, which has the unique distinction of having a privacy shutter. It has a microSD card slot for local recording, and there's an optional subscription service for backing up footage to the cloud. Cync's announcement didn't explicitly state if the camera will connect through Assistant and Alexa, but it seems likely.

Finally, the Fan Speed Smart Switch has a planned release date of June. It replaces a standard fan wall switch, and will supposedly work without the need for a connected hub. You'll be able to control the attached fan through the physical button or the Cync app, and it's likely that Alexa/Assistant will also be supported.

JBL

Android Police coverage: JBL reveals Charge 5, true wireless ANC buds, Chromecast soundbar, and much (much) more

Harman's sub-brand, JBL, announced a lot of stuff at CES. We covered all of the new headphones, speakers, and soundbars in the above-linked post, but not all of them have Google Assistant. The JBL Tour One over-ear headphones support both Alexa and Google Assistant, with up to 50 hours of battery life (or 25 with ANC on), four microphones, USB Type-C charging, automatic play/pause, and customizable audio levels with the JBL Headphones app. It will cost $299.95 when it comes out on May 30th.

Left: JBL Tour Pro+. Right: JBL Tour One.

There's also the JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless earbuds, which are compatible with both Alexa and Assistant. They have up to 8 hours of battery life (or 6 with ANC on), 6.8mm dynamic drivers, IPX4 sweat resistance, and touch controls. They will cost $199.95 when they arrive on May 30th.

If the Tour series is too much money for you, JBL also announced four new products in its 'Live' lineup. There are two over-ear headphones, the $199.95 Live 660NC and $129.95 Live 460NC, which both offer up to 50 hours of playback and Alexa/Assistant support. The only difference is that the 660 has "adaptive" noise cancellation, while the 460 does not. There's also the truly-wireless $179.99 Live Pro+ and $149.95 Live Free NC+ earbuds, which offer Type-C charging, up to 7 hours of battery life, and Google Fast Pair support.

Left: JBL Live Pro+. Middle: JBL Live 660NC. Right: JBL Live 460NC.

JBL also revealed another pair of true wireless earbuds, the Reflect Mini NC TWS (great name, y'all). They're designed for workout and outdoor use, with IPX7 water protection, ANC support, up to 7 hours of playback, and Google Fast Pair support. They work with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Finally, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam soundbar was announced, which has four passive radiators (but no sub-woofer) and support for Virtual Dolby Atmos. It works with multi-room Alexa music groups, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Bluetooth. It will be available this spring for $399.95.

Aromeo

I'm not sure anyone has ever said the sentence "I really need a scent diffuser that connects to my phone," but that's exactly what Aromeo announced at CES. The Aromeo Sense combines scents, lights, and music (the latter played through a connected device) to supposedly make you calmer.

Aromeo company wrote, "the aromatherapy works through a diffuser body that provides waterless diffusion of 3 natural fragrance pods made from botanical and non-toxic ingredients. Its colored light therapy is from a 40-LED light ring around the diffuser." The Aromeo diffuser will work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

Sony

Android Police coverage: Sony's new premium speaker looks like a giant electric razor, Sony's new 4K and 8K Bravia XR TVs come with Google TV built-in

Sony announced two new home speakers during CES, the SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000. The most interesting (from a design perspective, anyway) is the RA5000, which looks a bit like an electric razor. Its three up-firing speakers supposedly help music spread, with three additional middle-positioned speakers and a subwoofer for bass.

Sony SRS-RA5000

Both the RA5000 and RA3000 are compatible with Chromecast and Alexa multi-room audio. The SRS-RA5000 will cost £500/€599 when it launches in February, and the SRS-RA3000 will arrive the same month for £280/€359.

Besides the funny-looking speakers, Sony also announced a new series of Bravia XR TVs. They're among the first smart TVs to ship with the updated Google TV software that was used on the new Chromecast, which includes Assistant support. The TVs will also have HDMI 2.0, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC).

Sony Bravia XR

Sony doesn't have pricing or availability information for the new Bravia TVs yet, but don't expect them to be cheap.

Roborock

Android Police coverage: Roborock S7 robot vacuum announced with 2500Pa suction power and improved mopping

Roborock has produced more than a few popular smart robot vacuums, like the Roborock S6 we gave an 8/10 in our review last year. The company announced its new Roborock S7 vacuum at CES with an all-new combination of sonic mopping (50Hz vibration up to 3,000 times per minute) and an intelligent mop lift feature.

Roborock is developing a self-emptying dock that will be compatible with many of its vacuums, starting with the Roborock S7. The vacuum will go on sale on Amazon starting March 24th, and it will work with both Google Assistant and Alexa.

Lockly

Lockly announced two new smart door locks compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. The Lockly Duo combines a deadbolt and latch into one lock, with both a PIN pad and app/cloud control. There's also the Lockly Guard, designed for sliding and swing-style doors.

Lockly Guard (left) and Lockly Duo (right)

The Duo will be available in the first quarter of this year for $400, and the Guard will come in Q2 2021 for $500.

Source:

Lockly (1,

2),

CNET

Eufy

Anker-owned smart home company Eufy announced two products at CES that work with both Google Assistant and Alexa. The Eufy L80 robot vacuum will clean your home with the help of laser-guided navigation and 2x2000Pa suction, when it comes to a store near you in June 2021.

TP-Link

Android Police coverage: TP-Link's latest Kasa smart home gadgets include a previously canceled doorbell

TP-Link already sells dozens of smart home products compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, and now there are even more. There's the Kasa Smart Doorbell (KD110) with a 1080p feed, microSD local recording, and optional cloud storage. TP-Link also announced a new Kasa Cam Outdoor (KC420WS) with full-color night vision and IP65 water resistance, plus an upgraded Kasa Spot Pan Tilt (KC410S) camera that can capture 2K video.

Left: Kasa Smart Doorbell (KD110); Right: Kasa Cam Outdoor (KC420WS)

There's also the Motion-Activated Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch (KS220M) that automatically syncs your lights to the time of day, and the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (KP401) with a built-in power amplifier. The latter is a single-plug version of the outdoor socket that was released in 2019.

TP-Link didn't reveal exact pricing or availability for any of the announced products, but all of them should be released this year.

Philips Hue

Android Police coverage: Philips Hue's new wall switch module fixes one of smart lighting's oldest problems

Signify revealed a few new smart home products under the Philips Hue brand at CES, which should all be compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. The Philips Hue Amarant linear spotlight adds ambiance to outdoor walls, the Philips Hue Appear outdoor light has an updated stainless steel finish, and the upgraded Philips Hue dimmer switch allows you to control Hue lights without using the app.

The product that received the most attention was the Philips Hue wall switch module, intended to turn existing light switches into smart lights without losing the wall functionality (e.g., the bulb won't become inaccessible if you turn the physical switch off).

The Philips Hue Amarant will be available starting January 26th in Europe (or March 2nd in North America) for $169.99/€149.99, the wall switch module will arrive in the Spring in Europe (Summer in NA) for $39.95/€39.95, and the dimmer switch is coming January 26th in Europe (Feb. 23rd in NA) for $24.99/€19.95.

Twinkly

Android Police coverage: Twinkly smart light lineup offers fully addressable Lightstrip and Nanoleaf alternatives

Twinkly is currently best known for its smart string lights, and the company announced a few upcoming products during CES. Twinkly Line is a set of smart LED strip lights, with a base set of 100 RGB LED lights, and extensions available that add another 100 lights each. The lighting can be customized through the Twinkly app, and the settings can also be changed through Google Assistant. Twinkly says the lights will be available in Q2 2021, but pricing is still unknown.

Twinkly Squares

Twinkly also has plans for two other smart light products. There's the Twinkly Flex, a 200-light strip that can be flexed and contorted to fit where you need it, coming Q2 2021. The Twinkly Squares are expected to arrive in Q4 2021, and will compete directly with Nanoleaf lighting.

Arlo

Android Police coverage: Arlo joins the hands-free revolution with its own touchless video doorbell

All of Arlo's products are compatible with the Alexa voice assistant, and the company revealed something new at CES: a doorbell without an actual bell. The Arlo Touchless Video Doorbell uses proximity sensors to detect a person approaching the door, and activates a chime and light to signal to inform the visitor that you 'rang'.

Arlo also revealed a new Arlo Essential Indoor Camera, featuring a privacy mode that can automatically turn off motion, video, and audio detection at certain times (e.g., when everyone is home). Pricing and availability for both products haven't been made public yet.

TCL

Android Police coverage: TCL plans on putting out a Google TV this year

Most of TCL's televisions use the Roku operating system, but the company did reveal at CES that it would release at least one model with the latest Google TV software (which includes Google Assistant) "later in 2021."

V-Moda

Android Police coverage: V-Moda's first ANC headphones cost less than the AirPods Max

Headphone manufacturer V-Moda announced a new pair of wireless over-ear headphones at CES, the M-200 ANC. They feature active noise cancellation, customizable design plates, 40mm drivers, up to 20 hours of battery life, Type-C charging, aptX and AAC support, and Bluetooth 5.0.

V-Moda M-200 ANC

V-Moda's product page isn't incredibly specific, but it appears that the M-200 ANC will have the same Google Assistant integration as headphones like the Pixel Buds and JBL Everest 710GA. The V-Moda M-200 ANC is available for purchase now at the link below.

TP-Link

Android Police coverage: TP-Link's latest Kasa smart home gadgets include a previously canceled doorbell

TP-Link already sells dozens of smart home products compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, and now there are even more. There's the Kasa Smart Doorbell (KD110) with a 1080p feed, microSD local recording, and optional cloud storage. TP-Link also announced a new Kasa Cam Outdoor (KC420WS) with full-color night vision and IP65 water resistance, plus an upgraded Kasa Spot Pan Tilt (KC410S) camera that can capture 2K video.

Left: Kasa Smart Doorbell (KD110); Right: Kasa Cam Outdoor (KC420WS)

There's also the Motion-Activated Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch (KS220M) that automatically syncs your lights to the time of day, and the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (KP401) with a built-in power amplifier. The latter is a single-plug version of the outdoor socket that was released in 2019.

Finally, TP-Link announced a Wi-Fi 6E mesh system where the access points double as Alexa smart speakers: the Deco Voice X20. TP-Link didn't reveal exact pricing or availability for any of the announced products, but all of them should be released this year.

D-Link

Networking company D-Link announced a new smart water sensor at CES, compatible with Google Assistant. The Whole Home Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor Kit (DCH-S1621KT) consists of a central hub and a battery-powered sensor, and can detect water leakage from heavy rain or equipment failures. Once a leak is detected, a siren and strobe LED goes off, and notifications are sent to the smartphone app and Assistant speakers.

D-Link also revealed the 2K QHD Pan & Zoom Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8635LH), in case there aren't already enough smart security cameras for you to choose from. This one has 360-degree viewing, AI-based person detection, vehicle detection, and a speaker siren.

Samsung

Android Police coverage: Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is more a prequel than a sequel

Last year's Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was intended to be one of the best Chrome OS experiences to date, but mediocre battery life and thermal issues were common. This time around, Samsung is announcing a lower-end Galaxy Chromebook 2.

Galaxy Chromebook 2

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be available in two hardware configurations, with a Celeron or Core i3 CPU, both with 1080p screens and Wi-Fi 6. The Celeron model will be $549, and the i3 version will be $699.

Acer

Android Police coverage: Acer expands its Chromebook offerings with beefy AMD-powered Spin 514

Acer has made a few excellent Chromebooks over the years, and the company announced a few new models at CES. The Chromebook Spin 514 is the top-tier option, with an AMD Ryzen proccessor, up to 16GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a 1080p touch screen. Pricing starts at $480 when it arrives in the US next month and in EMEA in March.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

The Spin 514 compliments the Chromebook Spin 513, which is expected to arrive next month in North America, but was announced a few months ago. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chipset instead of a Ryzen CPU. When it becomes available next month for $399.99 (or this month in EMEA), you'll be able to configure it with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Acer is also due to release a new Chrome OS desktop soon, also announced a few months ago, the Acer Chromebox CX14. The specifications vary by configuration, but it will have up to a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, inside a compact VESA-mountable box.

Dell

Android Police coverage: Dell just announced the first LTE Chromebook in ages

Chromebooks with LTE connectivity are rare, but Dell announced one at CES. The Dell Chromebook 3100 is more or less your average entry-level Chromebook, with a dual-core Celeron processor and an 11.6-inch 768p screen, but the main selling point is the optional LTE connectivity.

Dell is mostly marketing the laptop to the education market, but direct sales will also be available sometime this year. Pricing and availability aren't known yet.

Asus

Android Police coverage: Asus reveals three new Chromebooks, including one for gamers

Asus announced three new high-end Chromebooks at CES. First is the Chromebook CX9, targeting work and corporate environments with 11th-gen Core processors, a 14-inch screen, a dark metal exterior, 8 or 16GB RAM, and up to 4TB of storage. No details about pricing and availability are known yet.

There's also the Chromebook Flip CX5/C536, with the name varying by market. It also has 11th-gen Core processors and up to 16GB RAM, but with a 15.6-inch screen and a white/silver design. No pricing or availability info for this one, either.

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5/C536

Finally, the Chromebook Flip CM5 will have a slight "gamer" aesthetic, with red borders around the WASD keys, a black exterior, and a Ryzen 5 or 3 processor. Again, no pricing or availability information for now.