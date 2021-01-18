Keeping track of your health without having precise and accurate data is difficult to do. Eufy's Smart Scale P1 promises to make the job easier by taking 14 different measurements of your health for a holistic view. And right now, the Bluetooth enabled scale is on sale at Amazon for just $25.49 — a savings of $19.50 and

the lowest price we've seen.

The Smart Scale P1 calculates a total of 14 essential body measurements including BMI, muscle mass, and body fat percentage. It works with the EufyLife app to track your measurements over time, but it also supports integration with third-party apps such as Google Fit and Fitbit. And since it can automatically support up to 16 users on a single account, it's great for monitoring the whole family's health.

Sure, the scale has smarts, but it's also nicely designed to blend in in your bathroom. It's made with a rounded-glass top plate that ensures nobody will be annoyed by bumping their legs into sharp corners. The unit also has a low lying design that means it's sure to be stable when you groggily step onto it in the morning.

If you're ready to make a move for better health and stick to those new year resolutions, head over to Amazon now and pick up the Eufy Smart Scale P1 for just $25.49 right now.