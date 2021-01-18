There's nothing worse than running low on battery when you're on the go. Thankfully, Aukey's power bank packs enough energy in a compact form factor to recharge your devices anywhere. It's currently down to just $10, which is $4 off than its usual price.

The battery pack features two USB-A outlets, which can deliver up to 15W, making sure your phone is powered up quickly. Its 10,000mAh capacity means you can fill up a Galaxy 20 up to 2.5 times on a single charge, saving you the trouble of having to plug it in too often, especially given it features an aging Micro-USB input.

It may not be the fanciest power bank around, given it doesn't have any USB-C port and lacks wireless charging, but it's a very cheap option that will be great for daily use. It's also received very positive reviews on Amazon, so there's no reason not to buy one.

To buy it for just $10, you'll have to first apply the on-page coupon before adding the item to your cart, and then use promo code F8U4KDSJ when checking out.