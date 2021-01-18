Welcome to Monday, everyone. Sales are picking up once again, and so I have more than a handful of noteworthy titles to share, and I'd like to mention the standouts for today. First up is 9th Dawn III, a fantastic indie RPG well worth the current asking price. Next, I have 7Days, an enjoyable adventure game where your choices matter. Lastly, there's Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, one of the best CRPGs out there despite the fact it's on sale just about every week. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games