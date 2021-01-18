Welcome to Monday, everyone. Sales are picking up once again, and so I have more than a handful of noteworthy titles to share, and I'd like to mention the standouts for today. First up is 9th Dawn III, a fantastic indie RPG well worth the current asking price. Next, I have 7Days, an enjoyable adventure game where your choices matter. Lastly, there's Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, one of the best CRPGs out there despite the fact it's on sale just about every week. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Reminder Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- CPU Identifier Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- All Currency Converter Pro - Money Exchange Rates $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CPUz Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pichype Pro 🔹 Photo Editor, Photo Maker, Meme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Underwater Aqua Queen Master 3D: Scuba Adventures $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Unwanted Gray $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Block Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Survivalist: invasion PRO (2 times cheaper) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Equations: The Math Puzzle Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Order: The Memory Challenge (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Three Towers: The Puzzle Game (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Roui - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Simple Quote Widget - Quote of the day widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Widgets - CPU | RAM | Battery $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Simple Clock Widget - Word Clock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Song Engineer $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Annotate: Draw on Screen $4.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn To Run (No ADS) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freestyler DMX :: Remote $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SITE REPORT - Punch List, Snagging Inspection App $14.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Barnyard Dance! - Sandra Boynton Interactive Story $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Charlie Brown's All Stars! $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Cross DJ Pro - Mix your music $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Moo, Baa, La La La! - A Boynton Interactive Story $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Going to Bed Book - A Sandra Boynton Story $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BuildFall 2 🏠 : Drag👆, Stack👌, Smash👇 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Party Pop : Party Balloon Popping Game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Achikaps Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Japanese Visual Novel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pyrolox for KLCK $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Selene Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FluOxigen 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- FluOxigen - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MIU! 12 Limitless - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flat 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RetrOxygen - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Paint - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Arcade Daze XP $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
